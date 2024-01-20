United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of United Fire Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ UFCS opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.62. The company has a market cap of $548.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 0.31. United Fire Group has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $32.54.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $273.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.10 million. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that United Fire Group will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in United Fire Group by 185.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

