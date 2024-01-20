United Fire Group Inc Sells 20,000 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

United Fire Group Inc decreased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises 3.4% of United Fire Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. United Fire Group Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $95.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.02. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $103.83. The firm has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

