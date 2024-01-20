United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Announces Earnings Results

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $9.69 million for the quarter. United Bancshares had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 11.85%.

United Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UBOH opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.26. United Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25.

Institutional Trading of United Bancshares

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Bancshares stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,806 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.46% of United Bancshares worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About United Bancshares

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

