UBS Group Trims Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Target Price to C$63.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
TECK.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Eight Capital set a C$70.00 target price on Teck Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$63.00 to C$62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$65.12.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Teck Resources
Teck Resources Stock Up 2.7 %
Teck Resources Company Profile
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Teck Resources
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 20 best healthcare dividend stocks to invest in
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.