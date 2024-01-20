UBS Group Trims Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Target Price to C$63.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TECK.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Eight Capital set a C$70.00 target price on Teck Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$63.00 to C$62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$65.12.

TECK.B stock opened at C$51.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.36. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$44.70 and a 1 year high of C$66.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$52.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$53.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.91.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

