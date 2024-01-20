UBS Group Raises Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target to $2.60

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $2.20 to $2.60 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

ANGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Angi from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Angi from $3.25 to $2.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Angi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.99.

Shares of Angi stock opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. Angi has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $4.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Angi had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $371.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Angi’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Angi will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Angi news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 63,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,515.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Angi by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 235,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 55,143 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Angi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Angi by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 37,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 14,748 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Angi during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Angi by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 275,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

