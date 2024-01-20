UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

AMBP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $2.90 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.68.

Ardagh Metal Packaging stock opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $5.90.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 35.93% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,154,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146,893 shares in the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 7,188,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,499,000 after buying an additional 188,138 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1.3% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,171,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,186,000 after purchasing an additional 67,860 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1,382.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,682,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366,315 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,002,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,048,000 after buying an additional 591,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

