UBS Group Boosts Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target to $45.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.60.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.87 and its 200 day moving average is $31.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 617.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

