UBS Group Begins Coverage on Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kaiser Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.00.

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $62.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.09. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.30 and a beta of 1.36. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52 week low of $53.67 and a 52 week high of $94.55.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 380.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,013,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 100.0% during the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 99.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 15.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

