UBS Group Analysts Give First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) a C$16.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a C$16.00 target price on First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FM. Citigroup dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$18.00.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of FM stock opened at C$12.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.11. The stock has a market cap of C$8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.09. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$9.31 and a 1 year high of C$39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.85.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.68 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 8.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.3322734 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total transaction of C$496,750.50. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Stories

