U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on USB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,856 shares of company stock worth $1,712,319 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 4.6 %

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.19. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

