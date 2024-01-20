U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Raised to $48.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

USB has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.25.

NYSE USB opened at $42.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The firm has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,856 shares of company stock worth $1,712,319. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

