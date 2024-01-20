TWC Tech Holdings II (OTCMKTS:TWCTU) Stock Price Down 8.5%

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (OTCMKTS:TWCTU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.61 and last traded at $9.61. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 33,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.
TWC Tech Holdings II Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.61.
TWC Tech Holdings II Company Profile
TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.
Receive News & Ratings for TWC Tech Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWC Tech Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.