Trustees of the Smith College Purchases 1,320 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Trustees of the Smith College raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 12.1% of Trustees of the Smith College’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Trustees of the Smith College’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $85.40. 6,188,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,831,404. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $94.53. The stock has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.65 and a 200 day moving average of $81.52.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.