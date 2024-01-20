Truist Financial Trims Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Target Price to $26.00

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.80.

CUZ stock opened at $23.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.95. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $28.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 216.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth $606,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 330,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 55.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

