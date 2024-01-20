Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13, RTT News reports. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Truist Financial updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

TFC stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.73. The stock has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -192.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFC. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

