Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmp Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 77,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 116,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,544,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,189,000 after purchasing an additional 91,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 226,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 31,069 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.73. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.72, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently -192.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TFC

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.