Truist Financial Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $330.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a hold rating and a $242.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $284.28.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $337.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.42. The company has a market cap of $106.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.27. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $142.61 and a 1 year high of $340.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,419,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,419,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 455,676 shares of company stock worth $123,465,739. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth $1,198,000. TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% during the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $7,002,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $1,454,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.