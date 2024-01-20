Truist Financial Boosts Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $276.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $260.00 to $276.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $244.56.

ESS opened at $240.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $195.03 and a 52 week high of $252.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.37%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 47.2% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 19.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 144,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,950,000 after purchasing an additional 23,245 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 30.2% in the second quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 24,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

