trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Mizuho

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TRVG. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of trivago from $1.40 to $3.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of trivago from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, trivago has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.76.

trivago Price Performance

TRVG opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. trivago has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.85 million and a PE ratio of -0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average is $4.68.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $171.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.89 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 32.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.90%. As a group, analysts expect that trivago will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in trivago in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in trivago in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in trivago by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 30,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 14,971 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in trivago by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in trivago by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 17,099 shares during the period. 10.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and private apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps.

