Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Receives $36.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TPH shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPH. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPH opened at $35.12 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $36.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

