Tremor International (LON:TRMR) Trading 1.8% Higher

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 202.80 ($2.58) and last traded at GBX 201.20 ($2.56). 152,953 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 177,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 197.60 ($2.51).

Tremor International Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £293.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1,829.09 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 178.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 189.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.26.

Tremor International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.