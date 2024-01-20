Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.91 EPS

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share.

TRV stock opened at $211.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.96 and a 200-day moving average of $172.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $214.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.58.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.50.

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 40.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

