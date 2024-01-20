Transphorm’s (TGAN) Hold Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their hold rating on shares of Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Transphorm Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TGAN opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.40. Transphorm has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Transphorm alerts:

Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 million. Transphorm had a negative net margin of 182.08% and a negative return on equity of 135.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transphorm

About Transphorm

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGAN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Transphorm by 9.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,443,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,864,000 after acquiring an additional 379,560 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Transphorm by 4.7% during the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 4,619,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after acquiring an additional 206,965 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Transphorm by 6.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,464,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 94,054 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Transphorm during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in Transphorm by 4.6% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,152,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 50,598 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Transphorm, Inc, a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for high voltage power conversion applications in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, India, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transphorm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transphorm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.