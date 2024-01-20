Transphorm’s (TGAN) Hold Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their hold rating on shares of Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.
Transphorm Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ TGAN opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.40. Transphorm has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.59.
Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 million. Transphorm had a negative net margin of 182.08% and a negative return on equity of 135.15%.
Transphorm, Inc, a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for high voltage power conversion applications in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, India, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages.
