Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Shares Up 1%

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.86 and last traded at $4.86. 2,139,462 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 1,229,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

Transphorm Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $299.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.93.

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 million. Transphorm had a negative net margin of 189.65% and a negative return on equity of 114.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Transphorm, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transphorm

About Transphorm

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGAN. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Transphorm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Transphorm by 533.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Transphorm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Transphorm by 155.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Transphorm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

Transphorm, Inc, a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for high voltage power conversion applications in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, India, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages.

