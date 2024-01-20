Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Shares Up 1%

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.86 and last traded at $4.86. 2,139,462 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 1,229,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.
Transphorm Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $299.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.93.
Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 million. Transphorm had a negative net margin of 189.65% and a negative return on equity of 114.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Transphorm, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transphorm
About Transphorm
Transphorm, Inc, a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for high voltage power conversion applications in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, India, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Transphorm
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Receive News & Ratings for Transphorm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transphorm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.