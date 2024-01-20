Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,434,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,460 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $291,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 295.4% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 25,296 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 46.0% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.00.

NYSE TT opened at $248.92 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $162.04 and a 1 year high of $249.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $2,868,546.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,235 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

