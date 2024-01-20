Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.76.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COOK. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Traeger from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Traeger from $3.00 to $2.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

NYSE:COOK opened at $2.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.00. Traeger has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $6.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $117.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.97 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 20.16% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Traeger will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Traeger by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,686,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,334,000 after buying an additional 69,557 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Traeger by 58.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. 42.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

