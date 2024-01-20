Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Cut to C$72.50

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Free Report) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$82.50 to C$72.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TOU. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$86.00 to C$85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$79.79.

Shares of TOU stock opened at C$57.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.36. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of C$52.34 and a one year high of C$74.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$62.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$66.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.47 by C($0.67). The firm had revenue of C$1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.46 billion. Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 19.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 6.6142857 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.62%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$67.86 per share, with a total value of C$169,650.00. In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$67.86 per share, with a total value of C$169,650.00. Also, Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$59.56 per share, with a total value of C$47,648.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $665,943. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

