Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Acquires C$291,021.00 in Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$58.20 per share, with a total value of C$291,021.00.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 6th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$63.05 per share, with a total value of C$157,624.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$67.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$169,650.00.

Tourmaline Oil Trading Down 0.3 %

TOU opened at C$57.31 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 12 month low of C$52.34 and a 12 month high of C$74.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$62.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$66.51. The firm has a market cap of C$19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.47 by C($0.67). Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of C$1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.46 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 6.6142857 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOU has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$86.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$79.79.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

