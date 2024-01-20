Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target Cut to C$24.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Free Report) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$26.50 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TPZ. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$27.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Desjardins cut their price target on Topaz Energy from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$27.08.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TPZ

Topaz Energy Stock Performance

TPZ opened at C$19.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.78. The stock has a market cap of C$2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.19 and a beta of 0.47. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of C$17.76 and a 1-year high of C$22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 7.17.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.07. Topaz Energy had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of C$85.77 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Topaz Energy will post 0.1596 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Topaz Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 387.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Topaz Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Marty Staples bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$21.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,767.00. In other Topaz Energy news, Senior Officer Marty Staples acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$21.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,767.00. Also, Director Stephen Phillip Larke purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.13 per share, with a total value of C$108,781.80. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $370,910 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.59% of the company’s stock.

About Topaz Energy

(Get Free Report)

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.