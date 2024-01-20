Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,872 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,673,000. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 211,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,026,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,126,000 after purchasing an additional 209,584 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,462,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.26. 12,762,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,449,567. The stock has a market cap of $117.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NEE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.