Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Amgen by 99,178.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,646,013,000 after purchasing an additional 308,876,983 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,351,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after buying an additional 1,806,456 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.71.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $307.81. 2,566,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,449. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.58. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $311.05. The firm has a market cap of $164.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

