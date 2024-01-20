Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 2.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 43.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 2.4% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the second quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.43.

General Electric Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GE stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,911,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,101. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.88. General Electric has a 12-month low of $75.67 and a 12-month high of $130.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.