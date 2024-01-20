Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,513 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $12,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Seagen by 87.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Seagen during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Seagen by 138.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Seagen during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seagen in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Insider Transactions at Seagen

In other news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total value of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,081,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total value of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN remained flat at $228.74 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,439. The firm has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.85. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.77 and a 12-month high of $228.96.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $648.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.10 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 32.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

Seagen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Articles

