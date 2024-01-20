Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,168 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.9% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $14,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lwmg LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 950 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,627 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 971 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on META shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.43.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock traded up $7.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $383.45. 21,670,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,618,938. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.61 and a 52 week high of $384.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $345.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.99, for a total transaction of $7,183,368.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.99, for a total transaction of $7,183,368.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total transaction of $212,242.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,662,814.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 784,236 shares of company stock worth $265,206,391. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

