Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.04 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 105,490.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after purchasing an additional 456,638,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,169,018,000 after purchasing an additional 485,066 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,227,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,235,380,000 after purchasing an additional 317,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,341,360,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $6.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $300.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,250,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,455. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $301.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.37. The firm has a market cap of $217.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MCD

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.