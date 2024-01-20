Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 98,147.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 156,281,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,489,372,000 after acquiring an additional 156,122,659 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441,162 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,198,000 after purchasing an additional 97,303 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,592,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,428,000 after purchasing an additional 214,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,862,000 after buying an additional 66,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IDXX. Barclays increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.63.

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $523.82. 443,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,071. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $568.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $519.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.38. The company has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,650,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

