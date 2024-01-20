Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,784 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM traded up $6.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.96. 16,193,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,681,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $152.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.84%.

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,198 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,790 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.95.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

