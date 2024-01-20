Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $753,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $92.32. 5,893,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,206,210. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.25. The company has a market cap of $143.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PM. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

