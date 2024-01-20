Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 531,000 Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 531,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,974,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.52% of Sovos Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SOVO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,655,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,382 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,883,000 after acquiring an additional 698,905 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,604,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,298,000 after acquiring an additional 629,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 266.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 588,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,824,000 after acquiring an additional 428,179 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group lowered Sovos Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sovos Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

Sovos Brands Price Performance

SOVO stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $22.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,836. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average is $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $22.73.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $257.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.73 million. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. Sovos Brands’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sovos Brands

In other Sovos Brands news, insider Yuri Hermida sold 40,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $884,121.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 308,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,679,154.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 9,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $209,369.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,970,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,523,551.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Yuri Hermida sold 40,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $884,121.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 308,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,679,154.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,520 shares of company stock worth $2,966,922. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.