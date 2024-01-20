Tinka Resources (CVE:TK) Shares Down 12.5%

Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 129,750 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 59,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Tinka Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.12.

Tinka Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tinka Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metals mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned the Ayawilca project that includes 59 granted mining concessions covering an area of approximately 16,548 hectares located in the Department of Pasco, Central Peru.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tinka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tinka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.