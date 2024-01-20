Thunderbird Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Shares Down 1.3%

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 64,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 252% from the average daily volume of 18,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91.

About Thunderbird Entertainment Group

(Get Free Report)

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc develops, produces, and distributes film and television programs in Canada, the United States, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, France, and internationally. The company's portfolio consists of animated, factual, and scripted projects. Its programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and dramas, and unscripted contents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thunderbird Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunderbird Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.