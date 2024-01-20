Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Price Target Raised to $5.00

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Thoughtworks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Price Performance

TWKS opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.87. Thoughtworks has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $11.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.60, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Thoughtworks had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $280.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Thoughtworks’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thoughtworks will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thoughtworks

In other news, insider Joanna Parke sold 16,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $80,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 425,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWKS. Siemens AG purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,109,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Thoughtworks by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,837,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,623,000 after buying an additional 2,939,032 shares during the last quarter. Think Investments LP purchased a new position in Thoughtworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,470,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Thoughtworks by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,463,000 after buying an additional 1,032,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Thoughtworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

About Thoughtworks

(Get Free Report)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.