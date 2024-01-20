The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $12,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 1,001.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 91,851 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB opened at $33.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $37.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day moving average of $34.67. The company has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WMB

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.