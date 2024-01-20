The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 95.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,582 shares of company stock valued at $19,791,309. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $170.13 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $172.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $99.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.37.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.44%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

