The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Insider Andrew J. Quigg Sells 551 Shares

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Progressive Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $170.13 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $172.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $99.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.51.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup upgraded Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.56.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Progressive by 97,906.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,255,530,000 after acquiring an additional 371,725,263 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,918,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,813,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,956,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,303,427,000 after purchasing an additional 560,479 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,002,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,341,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,497,374,000 after purchasing an additional 361,856 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

