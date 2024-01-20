The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,114 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 3.4% of Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.35.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total transaction of $1,168,777.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,837.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,665,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total value of $1,168,777.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,837.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,041 shares of company stock worth $11,648,648. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $147.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $347.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

