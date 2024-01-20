The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC trimmed its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the second quarter valued at about $413,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Middleby by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MIDD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Middleby from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Middleby from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.78.

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $141.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.57. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $109.59 and a 12-month high of $162.02.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Middleby had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $980.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

