The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,005,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kroger were worth $179,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kroger by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,016,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,757,000 after acquiring an additional 362,562 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Kroger by 31.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379,062 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,902,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,696,000 after acquiring an additional 262,777 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kroger by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,881,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,379,000 after acquiring an additional 148,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kroger by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,922,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,355,000 after acquiring an additional 535,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.30.

Kroger Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:KR opened at $45.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.75. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $50.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. Kroger’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.14%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

