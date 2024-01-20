The Kroger Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%.
Kroger has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Kroger has a dividend payout ratio of 26.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kroger to earn $4.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.
Kroger Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE KR opened at $45.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average of $45.75. Kroger has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $50.36. The stock has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.45.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KR has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stephens lowered their price objective on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Kroger by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Kroger by 30.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kroger Company Profile
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
