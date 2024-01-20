The Kroger Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%.

Kroger has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Kroger has a dividend payout ratio of 26.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kroger to earn $4.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $45.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average of $45.75. Kroger has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $50.36. The stock has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KR has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stephens lowered their price objective on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Kroger by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Kroger by 30.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

