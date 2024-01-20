The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 984 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:HD opened at $362.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $362.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.63. The stock has a market cap of $360.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. HSBC began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HD

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.